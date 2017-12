The Royal Thai Navy’s Mekong patrol unit has seized 610 kilograms of “premium gold” quality marijuana, the unit’s chief told a press conference on Monday.

Commander Adisak Phanurojanakarn said the marijuana was seized late on Friday night after the unit received tips-off that a trafficking ring would smuggle the drug across the Mekong River at Ban Chai Buri in Nakhon Phanom’s Tha Uthen distirct.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation