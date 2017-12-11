Monday, December 11, 2017
Forest officials accused to misappropriating 65 million baht worth of Agarwood

Forest officials in Songkhla province have been accused by police of misappropriating 65 million baht worth of fragrant Agarwood which was seized by forest officials but later ordered to be returned to their owner by the court.

Pol Col Somboon Thongsomboon, superintendent of Kuan Meet police in Songkhla, said he had filed a complaint, accusing a group of forest officials of the Forest Resources Management Office of malfeasance in office for having misappropriated 13 kilogrammes of fragrant Agarwood worth about 65 million baht which was impounded and kept under their care.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

