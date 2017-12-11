Monday, December 11, 2017
6,000 Daesh Terrorists Could Return to Africa, AU Warns

European migrant crisis
TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Up to 6,000 Africans who fought for the Daesh (also known as ISIL or ISIS) terrorist group in Iraq and Syria could return home, the African Union’s top security official warned Sunday, calling on countries to prepare for the threat.

Smail Chergui, the AU’s commissioner for peace and security, said African nations would need to work closely with each other and share intelligence to counter returning militants, AFP reported.

“There are reports of 6,000 African fighters among the 30,000 foreign elements who joined this terrorist group in the Middle East,” Chergui told a meeting in Algiers, according to the Algeria Press Service news agency.

“The return of these elements to Africa poses a serious threat to our national security and stability and requires specific treatment and intense cooperation between African countries,” he said.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency

