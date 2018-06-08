Chachoengsao waste separation plant found to be operating without a license

CHACHOENGSAO, 7th June 2018 (NNT) – Military personnel, local administrators and industrial officials are carrying out inspections of waste separation facilities in Chachoengsao and have found one factory that has operated for over five years without a license.

Royal Thai Army Infantry 11 personnel, have provided support to Khlong Udomcholjorn Sub-District administrators and Chachoengsao industrial officials in the inspection of recycling plants. A check of one such facility utilizing a two rai plot found that it had been operating for over five years without proper authorization. The plant, operated by Komdech Dhammathongsiri, also included structures built without permission.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau of Thailand