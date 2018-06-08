Friday, June 8, 2018
Home > North > Chachoengsao waste separation plant found to be operating without a license

Chachoengsao waste separation plant found to be operating without a license

Landfill garbage compactor
TN North 0

CHACHOENGSAO, 7th June 2018 (NNT) – Military personnel, local administrators and industrial officials are carrying out inspections of waste separation facilities in Chachoengsao and have found one factory that has operated for over five years without a license.

Royal Thai Army Infantry 11 personnel, have provided support to Khlong Udomcholjorn Sub-District administrators and Chachoengsao industrial officials in the inspection of recycling plants. A check of one such facility utilizing a two rai plot found that it had been operating for over five years without proper authorization. The plant, operated by Komdech Dhammathongsiri, also included structures built without permission.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua
National News Bureau of Thailand

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Breaking News

7-Eleven deploys pigs as store pets

Breaking News

Kanchanaburi: Srinagarind Dam unaffected by quake

Red and Green Fireworks in Thailand

One killed and two missing in an illegal fireworks factory explosion

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close