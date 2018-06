BANGKOK, 7th June 2018 (NNT) – Thai authorities have issued arrest warrants for five people who are believed to be involved in the escape of former Phra Phrom Methi, who is accused of embezzling funds reserved for Buddhist temple development.

The five people include three Thai and two Lao nationals. All of them reportedly fled to Laos.

Reporter: Suwit Rattiwan

National News Bureau of Thailand