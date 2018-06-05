Tuesday, June 5, 2018
Phra Phrom Methee seeking asylum in Germany

Berlin skyline and architecture
TN News 0

Fugitive former Phra Phrom Methee has made an application for asylum in Germany, a process that may prevent his immediate extradition to Thailand to face charges in the temple funds embezzlement scandal, Thai media reported on Tuesday.

Matichon Online quoted an informed source as saying the former assistant abbot of Wat Samphanthawong, whose lay name is Chamnong Iamintra, submitted his asylum application to German immigration officials immediately upon disembarking at Frankfurt airport.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

