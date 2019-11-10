Many provinces hold cultural events to preserve Loy Krathong tradition





THAILAND (NNT) – Many provinces are now finalizing their Loy Krathong events. In Chiang Mai, one activity “Tam Phang Patitn Song Fa Hagsa Muang” has again been arranged to preserve Thai culture.

The “Tam Phang Patit Song Fa Fah Haksa Muang” activity is held at the city’s Three Kings Monument in order to worship the Lord Buddha and mark the arrival of the Yi Peng Festival in Chiang Mai. The event also features a Phang Patit dance performance by over 900 dancers. More than 50,000 lanterns are lit at night during the festival. People in Chiang Mai can participate in the activity every evening until November 12, 2019.

