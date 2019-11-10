Korat water shortage ‘critical’





NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Like in other parts of this northeastern province, water shortage in three districts — Phimai, Chakarat and Huay Thalaeng — is now critical as the Lam Chamuak reservoir, their main source water, is drying up, according to local media reports.

The reports said the water level in the reservoir at Moo 6 village in tambon Nikhom of Phimai district is now at only 25% of its full capacity of 32 million cubic metres. The reservoir usually supplies water to the three districts, both for agriculture and tap water production.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Prasit Tangprasert

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



