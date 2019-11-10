Sun. Nov 10th, 2019

Korat water shortage ‘critical’

Large old valve on the water pipe

Large old valve on the water pipe. Photo: LIBRESHOT.


NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Like in other parts of this northeastern province, water shortage in three districts — Phimai, Chakarat and Huay Thalaeng — is now critical as the Lam Chamuak reservoir, their main source water, is drying up, according to local media reports.

The reports said the water level in the reservoir at Moo 6 village in tambon Nikhom of Phimai district is now at only 25% of its full capacity of 32 million cubic metres. The reservoir usually supplies water to the three districts, both for agriculture and tap water production.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Prasit Tangprasert
BANGKOK POST

