Korat water shortage 'critical'
NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Like in other parts of this northeastern province, water shortage in three districts — Phimai, Chakarat and Huay Thalaeng — is now critical as the Lam Chamuak reservoir, their main source water, is drying up, according to local media reports.
The reports said the water level in the reservoir at Moo 6 village in tambon Nikhom of Phimai district is now at only 25% of its full capacity of 32 million cubic metres. The reservoir usually supplies water to the three districts, both for agriculture and tap water production.
Prasit Tangprasert
BANGKOK POST