Eight districts in Nakhon Ratchasima northeastern Thailand have been hit by a water shortages. The governor has ordered local administrations to draw up drought prevention and mitigation measures.

Water supplies have been brought in from elsewhere to relieve the shortages. 21 villages are suffering especially hard from shortages of water.

Full story: chiangraitimes.com

CTN News / Chiang Rai Times

