Rains Relieve Drought in Many Provinces





BANGKOK, Aug 28 (TNA) — Rains add water at main reservoirs by more than 7 billion cubic meters this month and the number of drought-stricken provinces significantly drops, according to the Office of National Water Resources.

Somkiat Prajamwong, secretary-general of the office, said persistent rains were increasing the levels of main rivers and other sources of water. Besides, a storm emerged to the east of the Philippines and it should reach northern Thailand on Aug 31-Sept 1. There could be flash floods and some reservoirs might have to discharge water to cope with the new storm, he said.

