Drought Hits 7 Provinces

Fields affected by drought

farmer showing his affected plot due to drought. Photo: Pushkarv.


BANGKOK, June 18 (TNA) – The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation announced drought was hitting seven provinces and it was offering help to affected people.

Chayapol Thitisak, director-general of the department, identified the provinces as Phitsanulok, Uttaradit, Chiang Rai, Si Sa Ket, Maha Sarakham, Trat and Chon Buri. He said drought affected 881 villages there. Officials of the department and other organizations together with soldiers were providing the people with water.

