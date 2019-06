Ten schoolgirls were hurt when a crane at a condominium construction site collapsed and fell onto a school building at Assumption Convent School in Bangkok’s Bang Rak district late on Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at around 11am on Wednesday when the crane suddenly collapsed and crashed onto the nearby school building on Soi Charoen Krung 40.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

