Health Ministry Will Administer Favipiravir to All COVID-19 Patients







BANGKOK (NNT) – The Public Health Ministry has decided to allow health units to administer Favipiravir to all groups of COVID-19 patients, including those currently under home and community isolation.

Public Health Ministry Permanent Secretary Dr Kiattiphum Wongworajit said the ministry has adjusted a plan to administer the antiviral drug to speed up and widen its coverage to all groups of COVID-19 patients so as to handle soaring new cases and deaths.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Subhabhong Rarueysong,

Rewriter: Hugh Brammar

National News Bureau of Thailand





