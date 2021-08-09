19,603 new COVID cases and 149 more deaths, including 4-month-old Myanmar baby
Health Ministry Will Administer Favipiravir to All COVID-19 Patients
BANGKOK (NNT) – The Public Health Ministry has decided to allow health units to administer Favipiravir to all groups of COVID-19 patients, including those currently under home and community isolation.
Public Health Ministry Permanent Secretary Dr Kiattiphum Wongworajit said the ministry has adjusted a plan to administer the antiviral drug to speed up and widen its coverage to all groups of COVID-19 patients so as to handle soaring new cases and deaths.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Subhabhong Rarueysong,
Rewriter: Hugh Brammar
National News Bureau of Thailand