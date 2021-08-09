  • August 9, 2021
Health Ministry Will Administer Favipiravir to All COVID-19 Patients

Healthcare worker at Thailand Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute, Ministry of Public Health. Photo: UN Women Asia and the Pacific / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.



BANGKOK (NNT) – The Public Health Ministry has decided to allow health units to administer Favipiravir to all groups of COVID-19 patients, including those currently under home and community isolation.

Public Health Ministry Permanent Secretary Dr Kiattiphum Wongworajit said the ministry has adjusted a plan to administer the antiviral drug to speed up and widen its coverage to all groups of COVID-19 patients so as to handle soaring new cases and deaths.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Subhabhong Rarueysong,
Rewriter: Hugh Brammar
National News Bureau of Thailand



