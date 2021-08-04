  • August 4, 2021
Thailand’s newly developed Favipiravir syrup to be given to children, elderly from Friday

Thai herbal drinks in glass bottles.



The new syrup form of Favipiravir antiviral COVID-19 medication, developed by Chulabhorn Royal Academy (CRA), Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Thai research organization Medica Innova, will be available for infected children and the elderly for free at Chulabhorn Hospital in Bangkok from this Friday (August 6th).

The sugar-free, orange-coloured and raspberry-flavoured syrup will be given to no more than 100 COVID-19 patients per week and is only available on prescription. The focus will be on children, people aged 70 and over and others who have difficulty swallowing tablets, according to CRA Secretary-General Dr. Nithi Mahanonda yesterday (Tuesday).

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



