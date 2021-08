CHON BURI: Seven more Covid-19 deaths and 1,312 new infections were reported in this eastern province on Thursday, with the spread of the disease showing no sign of abating.

Of the new cases, 395 caught the virus from other family members and 261 from colleagues, the Chon Buri public relations office said in an update posted on its Facebook page on Thursday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS