7 New COVID-19 Clusters Reported in 4 Provinces







BANGKOK, Aug 4 (TNA) – There were seven new clusters of COVID-19 infections covering altogether 204 patients in four provinces while Bangkok logged the most new daily fatalities, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

CCSA said the new clusters were at automobile and metal joint companies in Chon Buri province, wire and electrical appliance companies in Samut Sakhon, Ratanatham and Indochine markets in Sa Kaeo and a sack company in Pathum Thani.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA





