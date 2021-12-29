New WhatsApp Scam Warning Issued over Message That Can Empty Bank Account
TEHRAN (Tasnim) – A new WhatsApp scam alert has been issued regarding a message that says “hello mum” and threatens to empty your bank account.
Scammers are manipulating caring Brit parents into emptying their bank accounts by pretending to be a child in need of financial help.
There has been a huge spike in “hello mum” and “hello dad” fraud cases which involve fraudsters posing as family members, The Mirror reported.
The sinister con is already thought to have swindled £50,000 from the pockets of concerned parents across the UK, consumer magazine Which? reports.
A series of text messages shared by the publication show the fraudster’s mode of operation as they try to con one mum out of her hard-earned cash.
The scammer – who messages from an unknown number – starts the conversation by pretending to be the target’s daughter.
In an attempt to make the message less suspicious, the fraudster says the daughter lost her phone – the reason behind her change of number.
As the conman sets up the request, they say: “I’m ashamed to ask you this… But I have overlooked something very important. x”.
