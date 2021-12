CHIANG MAI: A police major was shot dead trying to stop drug smugglers who sped through a checkpoint with 4 million methamphetamine pills in their pickup in Mae Ai district late on Wednesday night.

The slain officer was Pol Maj Pibulpan Sukhumnont, 48, of Fang police station.

Panumet Tanraksa

BANGKOK POST

