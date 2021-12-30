Andrea Bocelli Joins Phuket Countdown Event
PHUKET (NNT) – Phuket has been preparing for its New Year’s countdown event, with Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli officially confirmed to appear on stage for the celebration.
Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn announced Bocelli’s participation in the “Amazing Thailand Countdown 2022, Amazing New Chapters @Phuket” event beginning at 8 p.m. at Saphan Hin, with performances to also include 10 Thai artists and conclude with a spectacular firework show.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter : Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand
