December 30, 2021

Study reveals dangerous long-term effect of COVID-19

Hospital bed in Thailand

A hospital bed in Thailand. Photo: pxhere.




Covid-19 directly infects kidney cells and can cause severe damage to the vital organ, according to a scientific study which proves a link between serious infection and organ failure.

In a report published in the scientific journal Cell Stem Cell on Friday, a group of researchers suggested that Covid-19 can cause serious complications affecting a patient’s kidneys.

“SARS-CoV-2 directly infects kidney cells and is associated with increased tubule-interstitial kidney fibrosis in patient autopsy samples,” the study claimed, acknowledging that while kidney failure “is frequently observed during and after COVID-19,” it had previously been inconclusive as to “whether this is a direct effect of the virus.”

