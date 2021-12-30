Study reveals dangerous long-term effect of COVID-19
Covid-19 directly infects kidney cells and can cause severe damage to the vital organ, according to a scientific study which proves a link between serious infection and organ failure.
In a report published in the scientific journal Cell Stem Cell on Friday, a group of researchers suggested that Covid-19 can cause serious complications affecting a patient’s kidneys.
“SARS-CoV-2 directly infects kidney cells and is associated with increased tubule-interstitial kidney fibrosis in patient autopsy samples,” the study claimed, acknowledging that while kidney failure “is frequently observed during and after COVID-19,” it had previously been inconclusive as to “whether this is a direct effect of the virus.”
Full story: rt.com
RT
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!