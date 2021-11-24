More COVID infections found in Bangkok after woman drops dead in alley
Health officials and a mobile COVID-19 testing unit were dispatched to Phahonyothin Soi 54/1, in Bangkok’s Sai Mai, district to test people in the community, after a 30-year-old woman collapsed and died in the middle of a lane on Tuesday. The woman tested positive for the virus at the post-mortem examination.
Health officials urged unvaccinated residents in the neighbourhood to receive free inoculations at Wat Koh Or-ngern today.
By Thai PBS World