More COVID infections found in Bangkok after woman drops dead in alley









Health officials and a mobile COVID-19 testing unit were dispatched to Phahonyothin Soi 54/1, in Bangkok’s Sai Mai, district to test people in the community, after a 30-year-old woman collapsed and died in the middle of a lane on Tuesday. The woman tested positive for the virus at the post-mortem examination.

Health officials urged unvaccinated residents in the neighbourhood to receive free inoculations at Wat Koh Or-ngern today.

By Thai PBS World

