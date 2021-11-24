Unique incentives used in some localities to encourage people to get vaccinated









BANGKOK (NNT) – 2022 will be a year of intense booster dose administering, with health authorities aiming to prevent a drop in COVID-19 immunity levels. Meanwhile, a plethora of incentives is now being used in various localities to persuade people to come forth and get their Covid jabs.

Department of Disease Control (DDC) Director-General Opas Karnkawinpong asserted that Thailand will achieve herd immunity through vaccination next month. He expects booster dose administering to commence after New Year’s, with an aim of keeping immunity levels from dropping significantly. He said individuals should promptly get their booster shots when the proper time arrives.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Namo Vananupong,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

