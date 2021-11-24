November 24, 2021

Unique incentives used in some localities to encourage people to get vaccinated

18 mins ago TN
Queue for COVID-19 vaccination in Thailand

Queue for COVID-19 vaccination in Thailand. Photo: Per Meistrup. CC BY-SA 4.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – 2022 will be a year of intense booster dose administering, with health authorities aiming to prevent a drop in COVID-19 immunity levels. Meanwhile, a plethora of incentives is now being used in various localities to persuade people to come forth and get their Covid jabs.

Department of Disease Control (DDC) Director-General Opas Karnkawinpong asserted that Thailand will achieve herd immunity through vaccination next month. He expects booster dose administering to commence after New Year’s, with an aim of keeping immunity levels from dropping significantly. He said individuals should promptly get their booster shots when the proper time arrives.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Namo Vananupong,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

