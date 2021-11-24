Prayut’s Secretariat Buys 111 iPhone Devices









BANGKOK, Nov 24 (TNA) – The secretariat of the prime minister spent 2.6 million baht on 111 iPhone devices because the procurement was due to replace old phones, according to an advisor to the prime minister.

Natreeya Thaweewong, the advisor, said that the prime minister’s secretariat ordered the phones for its executives who needed such devices and the contracted price was lower than the median price of 2.8 million baht.

According to her, the newly ordered phones have the specifications that the secretariat needs for use by executives at the level of directors and higher.

