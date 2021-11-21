Prayut claims he is neither a dictator nor blind to the views of detractors
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has refuted allegations that he is a dictator, who aspires remain in power for up to 20 years to implement the 20-year national strategy, or that he is blind to the views of his detractors.
Instead, he said he is ready to listen, to make improvements, adding that he cannot please everyone “because, if there is a mistake, who will be held accountable on my behalf.”
By Thai PBS World
