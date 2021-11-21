Prayut claims he is neither a dictator nor blind to the views of detractors

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha offering a televised address talking about the latest situation of COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.









Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has refuted allegations that he is a dictator, who aspires remain in power for up to 20 years to implement the 20-year national strategy, or that he is blind to the views of his detractors.

Instead, he said he is ready to listen, to make improvements, adding that he cannot please everyone “because, if there is a mistake, who will be held accountable on my behalf.”

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

