November 21, 2021

Many drown during Buddhist festival in Myanmar

6 mins ago
Thanbyuzayat. a town in the Mon State of south-eastern Myanmar

Thanbyuzayat. a town in the Mon State of south-eastern Myanmar. Photo: joinai. CC BY 3.0.




This Sunday, November 21, at least 15 people drowned while trying to cross a narrow flooded street to reach a temple during a Buddhist festival in Myanmar, according to information confirmed by rescue workers.

The tragedy could have been much greater, as thousands of worshipers were trying to reach the Kyei Hne pagoda, which is located on a rocky outcrop, approximately three kilometers from the coast, very close to the city of Thanbyuzayat, in the south of Mon State.

Unfortunately, this is not the first tragedy of this kind to be recorded and for it, the inhabitants of the country have remembered when thousands of monks received donations after the “Buddhist Lent”, one of the important events that mark the religion, as well as today’s activity that ended in tragedy.

Local media reported that at least 15 lifeless bodies were taken to hospital and that at the moment, three people were still missing.

“The tide swept away pilgrims who were walking along the waterway to pay homage to a Buddhist pagoda,” read an official statement from local police. It is unknown how many people were swept away by the water, but it is estimated that at least 40 were at risk of death.

The accident took place at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 21, in the town of Thanbyuzayat, in Burma, and when the emergency services were notified, operations were launched to rescue the people who had already died.

-Thailand News (TN)

