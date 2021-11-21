November 21, 2021

Government speeds up vaccination with aim to achieve 100 million administered doses by month’s end

33 mins ago TN
COVID-19 Vaccination Site at The Mall Bangkapi, Bangkok

COVID-19 Vaccination Site at The Mall Bangkapi, Bangkok. Photo: The Mall Group.




BANGKOK (NNT) – With the government having set a new COVID-19 vaccination target to see 100 million doses administered by the end of November, the prime minister has asked all parties to encourage people to come forth to receive their shots.

At least 86.8 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Thailand, leaving 11-12 million doses remaining until the new target is met.

Prime Minister’s Office spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana explained that the Ministry of Public Health and partners had engaged the new vaccination target and there are now measures to accelerate vaccine uptake. As an example, the Ministry of Public Health will be holding a “vaccination week” from November 27 to December 5, while proactive vaccination teams will be sent out to improve vaccine access for the elderly, bedridden patients, and migrant workers.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Namo Vananupong,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha offering a televised address talking about the latest situation of COVID-19 pandemic in the country

Prayut claims he is neither a dictator nor blind to the views of detractors

12 mins ago TN
Flooded street during Thailand floods in November 2011

Flood alert in eight southern Thai provinces from November 23rd- 25th

1 day ago TN
LGBT pride flag also known as rainbow flag

Government continues pursuing civil partnership bill for same-sex marriage

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha offering a televised address talking about the latest situation of COVID-19 pandemic in the country

Prayut claims he is neither a dictator nor blind to the views of detractors

12 mins ago TN
Thanbyuzayat. a town in the Mon State of south-eastern Myanmar

Many drown during Buddhist festival in Myanmar

15 mins ago TN
COVID-19 Vaccination Site at The Mall Bangkapi, Bangkok

Government speeds up vaccination with aim to achieve 100 million administered doses by month’s end

33 mins ago TN
A procession of Buddhists at Wat Phra Maha That Woramahawihan, Nakhon Si Thammarat

Elderly man beaten to death at Nakhon Si Thammarat temple

46 mins ago TN
Flooded street during Thailand floods in November 2011

Flood alert in eight southern Thai provinces from November 23rd- 25th

1 day ago TN