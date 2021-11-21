Government speeds up vaccination with aim to achieve 100 million administered doses by month’s end









BANGKOK (NNT) – With the government having set a new COVID-19 vaccination target to see 100 million doses administered by the end of November, the prime minister has asked all parties to encourage people to come forth to receive their shots.

At least 86.8 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Thailand, leaving 11-12 million doses remaining until the new target is met.

Prime Minister’s Office spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana explained that the Ministry of Public Health and partners had engaged the new vaccination target and there are now measures to accelerate vaccine uptake. As an example, the Ministry of Public Health will be holding a “vaccination week” from November 27 to December 5, while proactive vaccination teams will be sent out to improve vaccine access for the elderly, bedridden patients, and migrant workers.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Namo Vananupong,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

