NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: A man was arrested after beating an elderly man to death with a piece of firewood at Wat Khiriwong temple in Lan Saka district of this southern province on Sunday morning, acting Lan Saka police chief Pol Lt Col Vinai Kongprapan said.

Pol Lt Col Vinai said the incident occurred in the kitchen at Wat Khiriwong.

