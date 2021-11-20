November 20, 2021

Flood alert in eight southern Thai provinces from November 23rd- 25th

Flooded street during Thailand floods in November 2011

Thailand’s Royal Irrigation Department is advising people in eight southern provinces to brace for sudden flooding from Tuesday through Thursday next week, due to anticipated heavy rain brought by a strong cold front from China over the northern parts of Thailand.

This atmospheric change will bring cold weather to the northern and north-eastern regions but will cause heavy rainfall in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Ranong and Trang, said Prapit Chanma, director-general of the Royal Irrigation Department.

