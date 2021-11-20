Flood alert in eight southern Thai provinces from November 23rd- 25th









Thailand’s Royal Irrigation Department is advising people in eight southern provinces to brace for sudden flooding from Tuesday through Thursday next week, due to anticipated heavy rain brought by a strong cold front from China over the northern parts of Thailand.

This atmospheric change will bring cold weather to the northern and north-eastern regions but will cause heavy rainfall in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Ranong and Trang, said Prapit Chanma, director-general of the Royal Irrigation Department.

By Thai PBS World

