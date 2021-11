BANGKOK, Nov 1 (TNA) – The first lot of 560,200 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Moderna arrived in Thailand.

Sirikul Metevelungsun, deputy director of the Government Pharmaceutical Organization, said that the lot would be kept at a warehouse of Zuellig Pharma Co and tomorrow the Department of Medical Sciences would receive samples for examination.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts