SHA Standard Required for Bangkok Eateries Selling Liquor









BANGKOK, Nov 1 (TNA) – The operators of eateries who want to sell alcoholic beverages in Bangkok must meet the Amazing Thailand Safety & Health Administration (SHA) standard, said Pongsakorn Kwanmuang, spokesman of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.

Mr. Pongsakorn said that the communicable disease committee of Bangkok urged eatery operators to improve their premises to meet SHA and close their venues at 9pm as ordered.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





