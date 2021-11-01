SHA Standard Required for Bangkok Eateries Selling Liquor
BANGKOK, Nov 1 (TNA) – The operators of eateries who want to sell alcoholic beverages in Bangkok must meet the Amazing Thailand Safety & Health Administration (SHA) standard, said Pongsakorn Kwanmuang, spokesman of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.
Mr. Pongsakorn said that the communicable disease committee of Bangkok urged eatery operators to improve their premises to meet SHA and close their venues at 9pm as ordered.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
