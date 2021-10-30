October 30, 2021

Bangkok allows alcohol in restaurants only until 9pm

40 mins ago TN
According to the Thai government preventive measures, restaurants are required to arrange a physical distancing at least 1.5 meter and if customers share the table, it is required to have a shield to separate encounter

According to the Thai government COVID-19 preventive measures, restaurants are required to arrange a physical distancing at least 1.5 meter and if customers share the table, it is required to have a shield to separate encounter. Photo: © ILO/Suwandee Nokpum / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




Bangkok restaurants that want to serve alcohol must have SHA (Safety and Health Administration) certificates and service must end at 9pm, City Hall said on Saturday as it detailed regulations for the lifting of many Covid restrictions starting on Monday.

Many other types of businesses, including gyms and cinemas with certain conditions, will be allowed to resume as the capital prepares to welcome international tourists. However, entertainment venues, pubs, bars and karaoke shops will remain closed.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

