October 30, 2021

Diver drowns while spearfishing at Layi Beach in Kamala

Street in Kamala Beach, Phuket

Street in Kamala Beach, Phuket. Photo: cumi & ciki.




PHUKET: A local diver drowned while he was spearfishing at Layi Beach in Kamala yesterday (Oct 29).

Lt Col Suchart Meelampong of the Kamala Police was notified of the incident at Layi Beach at an undisclosed time yesterday (Oct 29). The report was of a man drowning while enjoying underwater hunting at Layi Beach.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

