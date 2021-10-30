Is China to Blame? Thousands of Fish Die as Indian River Suddenly Turns Black









Photos showing thousands of dead fish floating on the Kameng River after its water suddenly turned black on Saturday have emerged online, triggering outcry from locals in the village of Seppa in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh.

After investigating the river, officials from the district’s fisheries found a high level of total dissolved substances (TDS) – a measure of the dissolved combined content of all inorganic and organic substances present in a liquid in molecular, ionised, or micro-granular suspended form – which they believe blackened the river and suffocated the fish.

Locals claim the dangerously high level of TDS is due to construction activities by China across the border.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sangeeta Yadav

Sputnik International

