October 30, 2021

Is China to Blame? Thousands of Fish Die as Indian River Suddenly Turns Black

3 mins ago TN
Ganges River bank in Varanasi, India

Ganges River bank in Varanasi, India. Photo: dMz / Pixabay.




Photos showing thousands of dead fish floating on the Kameng River after its water suddenly turned black on Saturday have emerged online, triggering outcry from locals in the village of Seppa in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh.

After investigating the river, officials from the district’s fisheries found a high level of total dissolved substances (TDS) – a measure of the dissolved combined content of all inorganic and organic substances present in a liquid in molecular, ionised, or micro-granular suspended form – which they believe blackened the river and suffocated the fish.

Locals claim the dangerously high level of TDS is due to construction activities by China across the border.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sangeeta Yadav
Sputnik International

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

People wearing masks inside a airport terminal in China during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak

China Locks Down City of 4 Million After Six COVID Cases Detected

4 days ago TN
Palm oil plantation in Indonesia

Hundreds of Palm-Oil Firms Operate Illegally in Indonesian Forests: Greenpeace

4 days ago TN
Turkish PM Recep Tayyip-ErDOGan

Turkey to declare US, 9 other ambassadors ‘persona non grata’ after call for release of jailed opposition figure: Erdogan

6 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Microsoft CES 2009

Microsoft beats Apple as world’s most valuable company

12 seconds ago TN
Ganges River bank in Varanasi, India

Is China to Blame? Thousands of Fish Die as Indian River Suddenly Turns Black

3 mins ago TN
Street in Kamala Beach, Phuket

Diver drowns while spearfishing at Layi Beach in Kamala

8 mins ago TN
According to the Thai government preventive measures, restaurants are required to arrange a physical distancing at least 1.5 meter and if customers share the table, it is required to have a shield to separate encounter

Bangkok allows alcohol in restaurants only until 9pm

39 mins ago TN
Pattani Provincial Central Mosque

Former village head shot dead in Pattani

4 hours ago TN