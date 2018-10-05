Ganges River in India
Two Arrested in India After Ganges River Rape Video Goes Viral

By TN / October 5, 2018

The woman was bathing in the Ganges River as part of a religious fast observed by Hindus. The victim was not only assaulted but was also filmed and the video went viral on social media.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — In a reprehensible act of violence against women in India, a 45-year-old woman who was bathing in the holy river of Ganga in the eastern state of Bihar was dragged out and raped by two men. Locals are agitated over the fact that the police swung into action only after the video caught the administration’s attention.

“The violence occurred on Monday. It took two days for the police to initiate action and that too when the video has gone viral and has come to the notice of the administration as a result of public outcry,” Abhishek Anand, a local civil society leader, and theater personality told Sputnik.

