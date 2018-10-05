Thirteen People Killed In Head-On Bus Crash In Russia

At least 13 people have been killed in a traffic accident near the Russian city of Tver, 180 kilometers northwest of Moscow.
The Emergency Ministry and local traffic police said that passengers of a Ford minibus were killed after the vehicle collided with a LiAZ bus on a highway on October 5.
At least 17 people were injured, some of whom were rushed to local hospitals.
