Ambulance in Tomsk, Russia
Thirteen People Killed In Head-On Bus Crash In Russia

By TN / October 5, 2018

At least 13 people have been killed in a traffic accident near the Russian city of Tver, 180 kilometers northwest of Moscow.

The Emergency Ministry and local traffic police said that passengers of a Ford minibus were killed after the vehicle collided with a LiAZ bus on a highway on October 5.

At least 17 people were injured, some of whom were rushed to local hospitals.

Full story: rferl.org

RFE/RL

