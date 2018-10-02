2 senior officials transferred over visa scam

Two senior immigration officials were transferred to inactive posts Thursday while undergoing a probe into their alleged involvement with a gang of visa-renewal brokers that has been the subject of a recent crackdown.
Pol Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn, the newly appointed Immigration Bureau (IB) commissioner, signed an order to transfer the officials to the bureau’s operation centre and ordered an investigation into their alleged links with the gang, a source said.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST REPORTERS
