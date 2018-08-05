5 senior policemen in Samut Sakhon moved to inactive posts

The superintendent of Krathum Baen district police, Samut Sakhon province, and four other senior police officers have been ordered transferred out of the province following a raid on a pub in which 123 patrons were tested positive with drug use.
Pol Col Krisana Pattanacharoen, deputy spokesman of the Royal Thai Police Office, said Saturday that local administration officials raided the Nos Pub in Tambon Om-noi, Krathum Baen district, on Friday night and conducted urine tests which showed positive results on 123 patrons.
Full story: thaipbs.or.th
By Thai PBS
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
You may also like
-
Sex-taped bank official asks police to find those behind broadcast
-
Riverside residents in Kanchanaburi told to brace for possible flooding
-
Chiang Rai to open chemical-free vegetable and fruit market in 2019
-
Landslides force closure of road to popular Phu Tub Berk
-
Flash floods, landslide force schools to close in Mae Hong Son