5 senior policemen in Samut Sakhon moved to inactive posts





The superintendent of Krathum Baen district police, Samut Sakhon province, and four other senior police officers have been ordered transferred out of the province following a raid on a pub in which 123 patrons were tested positive with drug use.

Pol Col Krisana Pattanacharoen, deputy spokesman of the Royal Thai Police Office, said Saturday that local administration officials raided the Nos Pub in Tambon Om-noi, Krathum Baen district, on Friday night and conducted urine tests which showed positive results on 123 patrons.

By Thai PBS

