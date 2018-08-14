Chinese tourist drowns at Nai Harn





PHUKET: A Chinese tourist has drowned at Nai Harn Beach after a week of warnings that the surf has been dangerous to enter. Rescue workers found the body of the woman, Yang Qianyao, 31, from Yunnan, washed up on the beach at about 10:30pm last night (Aug 13).

The alarm was raised at about 7pm after lifeguards had closed the beach at sunset.

