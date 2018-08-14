Pattaya Police raid popular discos for Narcotics, firearms and Prostitution-Find nothing





At 1:00AM in the early morning hours of Monday, August 13th dozens of Pattaya Police and district officials conducted a raid on two popular local discos, Mixx and Pier located on the busy Walking Street in Pattaya.

The intention of the raid was to search for signs of drug users, narcotics, prostitution and inspect licenses.

