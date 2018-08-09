Scores of police and military descend on Pattaya Walking Street

Local police, military personnel and Banglamung district officials inspected bars in Pattaya’s notorious Walking Street on Wednesday night.
The purpose of the raids was to crackdown on human trafficking and help ensure public safety.
Full story: Thaivisa News
By Thaivisa
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
You may also like
-
Alleged Russian Murderer wanted by Interpol captured in Pattaya
-
Buddha Mountain: Two more surrender in murder case
-
Pattaya City beach sand-fill project hit hard by flooding
-
Pattaya Nightclub raided, multiple drug addicts and underage patrons found including a ten years old
-
Korean tourist falls from second floor hotel balcony, injured