Phuket tourism vans, buses from ‘out of town’ ordered to undergo safety inspections





PHUKET: The Phuket Land of Transport Office (PLTO) has ordered all transportation and tourism business owners who operate vehicles that are registered in other provinces but operate in Phuket to bring their vehicles in for roadworthy inspections.

The deadline for the registered owners of all such vehicles, which includes passenger vans and charter buses, to have the checks completed is Aug 31, the notice warned.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article