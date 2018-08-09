Phuket International Airport (HKT) entrance
Phuket

Phuket tourism vans, buses from ‘out of town’ ordered to undergo safety inspections

By TN / August 9, 2018

PHUKET: The Phuket Land of Transport Office (PLTO) has ordered all transportation and tourism business owners who operate vehicles that are registered in other provinces but operate in Phuket to bring their vehicles in for roadworthy inspections.

The deadline for the registered owners of all such vehicles, which includes passenger vans and charter buses, to have the checks completed is Aug 31, the notice warned.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

