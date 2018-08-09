Mother rages after monk hits boys with broomstick





A director of a temple school in Chiang Mai has been reported for his use of corporal punishment.

The case was reported to the police on August 8 by Sasi Paripunno, a mother of a 17-year-old novice against an unnamed temple school in Chiang Mai. The director allegedly hit five novices with a broomstick causing severe bruises.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article