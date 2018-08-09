Young Thai Buddhist monks
Chiang Mai

Mother rages after monk hits boys with broomstick

By TN / August 9, 2018

A director of a temple school in Chiang Mai has been reported for his use of corporal punishment.

The case was reported to the police on August 8 by Sasi Paripunno, a mother of a 17-year-old novice against an unnamed temple school in Chiang Mai. The director allegedly hit five novices with a broomstick causing severe bruises.

