Three Chinese tourists were plucked from the sea off Koh Chang Island by rescue workers after they were caught by rip current while swimming in the sea off Sai Khao beach on Wednesday afternoon in defiance of a no-swimming sign.

One of the tourists, whose identity is not immediately known was reported to be in serious condition and was rushed to a clinic on the island for emergency treatment. He was later declared to be out of danger.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS