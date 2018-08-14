Street in Phetchabun
Sex-taped bank official asks police to find those behind broadcast

By TN / August 14, 2018

A bank official in Phetchabun had never imagined a private act with his girlfriend inside a love motel in the northeastern province would be taped and widely shared online.

The bank employee, 34, whose name has been withheld, on Tuesday filed a complaint with the Muang Phetchabun police station, requesting an investigation to bring those behind the sex clips to justice.

