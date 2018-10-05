PM Prayut donates 5 million baht as foreign aid picks up for Indonesia’s quake survivors





Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha this morning made a donation of 5 million baht to help victims of Indonesia’s earthquake and tsunami as international efforts to assist the Indonesian government to deal with the devastating natural disasters gathered pace amidst concerns over hundreds of thousands with little food and water.

Gen Prayut handed over the donation to Indonesian Ambassador to Thailand Ahmad Rusdi at the Government House.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

