PM sends message of condolence over Indonesian earthquake





BANGKOK, 2nd October 2018 (NNT) – The Prime Minister has issued a message of condolence to the nation of Indonesia over earthquake and tsunami disasters that ravaged its island of Sulawesi.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs website has posted the message from Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha to Indonesia President Joko Widodo.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau of Thailand

