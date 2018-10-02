PM Prayuth Chan-ocha
News

PM sends message of condolence over Indonesian earthquake

By TN / October 2, 2018

BANGKOK, 2nd October 2018 (NNT) – The Prime Minister has issued a message of condolence to the nation of Indonesia over earthquake and tsunami disasters that ravaged its island of Sulawesi.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs website has posted the message from Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha to Indonesia President Joko Widodo.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua
National News Bureau of Thailand

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close