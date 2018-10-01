USAID Disaster Response Aceh Quake 2013
Thai armed forces to provide aid to Indonesia, Thai citizens to be evacuated

By TN / October 1, 2018

BANGKOK, 1 October 2018 (NNT) – The Thai Embassy in Indonesia has requested its government evacuate 32 Thai citizens at the first available opportunity, fearing for their safety following a tsunami. Meanwhile Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister for Security Affairs has ordered the armed forces provide humanitarian assistance to Indonesia.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, Gen Prawit Wongsuwan, has expressed his condolences over the loss of life in Indonesia following an earthquake and related disasters in its city of Palu and has issued an order to Thai armed forces to monitor the situation and prepare to provide any support needed. The forces have been instructed to coordinate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and use military and diplomatic channels as well as the ASEAN Center of Military Medicine to mobilize urgent aid in accordance with prior preparations.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua
National News Bureau of Thailand

