Baby miraculously survives fall from apartment building





A new-born baby miraculously escaped almost unscathed after she was apparently dropped from the fifth floor of an apartment building onto a banana orchard in Tambon Teparak, Muang district of Samut Prakarn province on Monday.

Police said they suspected that the baby was hurled from the apartment building by her single mother. They said they were trying to look for her.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

