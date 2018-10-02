Surat Thani villager missing after being swept away by flash floods

A villager was swept away by a strong current after swimming away from his house during flash floods in Surat Thani’s Phra Saeng district on Monday night. He remained missing early Tuesday morning.
Rescue officials and villagers searched for Arunrat Phetcharat, 55, for over six hours until they temporarily called it off at 3am on Tuesday.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
