Search for missing Mae Hong Son flashflood victims continues

By TN / September 22, 2018

BANGKOK, 22nd September 2018 (NNT) – Officials are working around the clock searching for four people who are missing in Sop Moei district of Mae Hong Son province after a devastating flashflood and mudslides hit the area.

A 30-member rescue team comprised of soldiers, park rangers, and volunteers is traveling on boats to try and find the missing persons after mudslides swept Mae La Oon refugee shelter in Sop Moei district, close to the Myanmar border. The facility houses about 13,000 refugees, mostly ethnic Karen from Myanmar.

