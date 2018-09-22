Search for missing Mae Hong Son flashflood victims continues





BANGKOK, 22nd September 2018 (NNT) – Officials are working around the clock searching for four people who are missing in Sop Moei district of Mae Hong Son province after a devastating flashflood and mudslides hit the area.

A 30-member rescue team comprised of soldiers, park rangers, and volunteers is traveling on boats to try and find the missing persons after mudslides swept Mae La Oon refugee shelter in Sop Moei district, close to the Myanmar border. The facility houses about 13,000 refugees, mostly ethnic Karen from Myanmar.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand

